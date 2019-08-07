African international footballers bring European leagues to local shores

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s most prominent global beer brand, Budweiser, has announced a major multi-year sponsorship with the biggest two football leagues in the world; the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga that will kick off the 2019/20 season.

The purpose of the sponsorship is to bring supporters in over 20 countries (including South Africa), across five continents, closer to their international football heroes.

An objective set to be achieved through a series of unique and enthralling fan-engagement programmes. The official South African launch, former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, Michael Essien along with renowned South African football players, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Aaron Mokoena, Tokelo Rantie, Nasief Morris and Tsepo Masilela.

They endorsed the sponsorship through the “Be A King” campaign. The campaign seeks to inspire Mzansi football lovers to celebrate the Game of Kings by bringing them closer to the kings of the game through activations; including exclusive viewing parties, limited edition packaging showcasing the iconic league trophies, broadcast media assets and content partnership designed to celebrate the greatness of the player on the field and the cultural impact of the players off the field.

Credit: Mpumalanganews.co.za