African players were an important voice during Galatasaray racism allegations – Jose Mourinho

FenerbahÃ§e manager JosÃ© Mourinho has credited African players for being an “important voice” in defending him against racism allegations made by Galatasaray.

The Turkish club accused Mourinho of making racist remarks during their goalless draw on February 24 and announced plans to take legal action against him.

However, the Portuguese coach strongly denied the claims and insisted they had backfired on Galatasaray, highlighting his deep connections with African players and communities.

Mourinho expressed gratitude to his former players, particularly Ivorian legend Didier Drogba and Ghanaian great Michael Essien, for publicly supporting him.

“I thank the people who didn’t have a problem to speak [out], especially my boys, my former players. They were a very important voice,” he stated.

Throughout his managerial career, Mourinho has worked with several top African footballers who played key roles in his success. At Chelsea, Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi was a crucial part of his team, helping the club win multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o also flourished under Mourinho, notably at Inter Milan, where he played a decisive role in their historic treble-winning season in 2010. Mourinho later reunited with Eto’o at Chelsea, praising him as one of his most reliable forwards.

Ghana’s Michael Essien was another key figure in Mourinho’s Chelsea squad, known for his powerful midfield presence and versatility. Mourinho often referred to Essien as his “son” and relied on him in crucial matches.

Mourinho has now filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray, seeking damages of 1,907,000 Turkish Lira (£41,000).

He insisted that his track record with African players proves he is the opposite of racist. “They were not clever in the way they attacked me because they didn’t know my past,” he remarked.

With support from his former players, Mourinho remains focused on leading FenerbahÃ§e and preparing for upcoming Europa League matches. Meanwhile, the legal battle with Galatasaray is expected to continue in the coming weeks.