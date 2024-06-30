African Talent Football Academy jets off to Spain for Donosti Cup

African Talent Football Academy, based in Nsawam, Ghana, has departed for Spain to participate in the prestigious Donosti Cup.

The tournament, which begins in July, is Europe's largest juvenile football competition, attracting teams from various continents.

African Talent will compete in the U14 category, aiming to make a mark in the tournament.

This is the academy's second appearance in the Donosti Cup, having participated in the U18 category last year.

The 32nd edition of the tournament promises to be an exciting experience for the young Ghanaian players.

African Talent Football Academy is determined to make Ghana proud in the tournament, showcasing their skills and talent against teams from around the world.

The Donosti Cup provides a platform for young players to gain international experience and exposure, and African Talent is eager to make the most of this opportunity.