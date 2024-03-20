African Talent Football Academy trio enlisted by Real Sociedad U19 for Spanish tournament

Three promising talents from the Nsawam-based African Talent Football Academy have seized a golden opportunity, as they have been enlisted by Real Sociedad U19 for an impending tournament in Spain.

Adama Sylla, Andrew Adjabeng, and Abdullah Sambo are the chosen trio, already immersed in preparations alongside their new Spanish teammates.

Their inclusion in Real Sociedad's squad stems from a fruitful partnership between the Spanish club and the African Talent Football Academy.

This collaboration, forged on the grounds of mutual benefit, continues to bear fruit, with these young players being the latest beneficiaries.

Notably, this isn't the first encounter between African Talent Football Academy and Real Sociedad.

Last year, the academy participated in the prestigious Donosti tournament, having received an invitation from the Spanish club, thus laying the groundwork for this current opportunity.

With their sights set on the upcoming tournament, the trio will bolster Real Sociedad's U19 contingent, bringing their skills, dedication, and the unique flair of African football to the European stage.