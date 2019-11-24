Africa's best footballers nominated for 2019 CAF Awards - full list out

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Africa's current top players for this year's CAF Awards ceremony to take place early next year.

CAF released the list of nominees for the 28th edition of its annual football awards with to players like Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Mohammed Salah and Ghanaian duo of Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew for the top award.

Some of the best female players as well as coaches and countries were also selected for the various categories for event which takes place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 in Egypt.

The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019 and this year's event will be held at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.

The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals.

It features several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognise exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

The Interclubs Player of the Year Award has been reintroduced and will be dedicated to honouring key actors in CAF’s club competitions

Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019:

African Player of the Year

· Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

· André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

· Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

· Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

· Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

· Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

· Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

· Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

· Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

· Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

· Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

· Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

· Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa)

· Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

· Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

· Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

· Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

· Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal)

· Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

· Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

· Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

· Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

· Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

· Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

· Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

· Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

· Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

· Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

Your African Player of the Year Nominees 🌍🏅 Who'll win the prestigious award? 🏆 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/vRhPh3IAz7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

African Women’s Player of the Year

· Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

· Ange N'Guessan (Côte d'Ivoire & Tenerife)

· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

· Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

· Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

· Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

· Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

· Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

· Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

· Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

· Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

· Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

· Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

· Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

· Fousseny Coulibaly (Cote d'Ivoire & Esperance)

· Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

· Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

· Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

· Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

· Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

· Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

· Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

· Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

· Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

· Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

· Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Trésor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

· Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

· Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

· Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

· Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

· Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

· Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

· Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

· Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

· Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

· Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

· Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

· Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

· Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

· Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

· Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

· Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

· Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

· Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

16 stars going head to head to be crowned Africa's best youth player 🔝🏆 Who'll make the final 3⃣? #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/paPnMnuQAg — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

African Men’s Coach of the Year

· Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)

· Christian Gross (Switzerland - Zamalek)

· Corentin Martins (France - Mauritania)

· Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)

· Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia - Wydad Athletic Club)

· Gernot Rohr (Germany - Nigeria)

· Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)

· Mounir Jaouani (Morocco - Berkane FC)

· Nicolas Dupuis (France - Madagascar)

· Pitso Mosimane (South Africa - Mamelodi Sundowns)

5⃣ Club Coaches 5⃣ National Team Coaches Nominees for the 2019 Coach of the Year 👇 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/5xEebiVqaG — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

African Women’s Coach of the Year

· Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

· Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

· Clementine Toure (Côte d'Ivoire)

· Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

· David Ouma (Kenya)

· Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

- Djeumfa - Ouma - Mwape - Toure - Ellis - Dennerby The 6⃣ possible winners of the Women's Coach of the Year #CAFAwards2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/doy4JLMQHH — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

African Men’s National Team of the Year

· Algeria

· Madagascar

· Nigeria

· Senegal

· Tunisia

🇩🇿2⃣🇲🇬0⃣🇳🇬1⃣🇸🇳9⃣🇹🇳 Only ONE nation will be crowned, who will it be? #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/wYarkMHYEy — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

African Women’s National Team of the Year

· Cameroon

· Côte d'Ivoire

· Kenya

· Nigeria

· South Africa

· Zambia