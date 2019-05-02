Afriyie Acquah: Aurelio Andreazzoli sack the cause of Empoli's decline

Afriyie Acquah claims Empoli's decision to sack Aurelio Andreazzoli mid-season could be attributed to the club's poor run in the Serie A.

But the 65-year-old was recalled in March to replace his successor Giuseppe Iachini.

Andreazzoli was dismissed in November last year after managing just one win in 11 matches.

This three days after the 5-1 defeat to Napoli.

Andreazzoli led Empoli to the Serie B title and promotion but the club have struggled on their return to the top flight.

With four matches to the end of the season, Empoli are third bottom on the table- four points away from safety.

''The decision to sack Andreazzoli did affect us a lot, because we had to now adapt to a new system,'' Acquah told Football Italia.

''I enjoy playing under him because his demands are based on possession and a lot of movement and that brought out the best in me.''