Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah had one of his sensational games in an Empoli shirt during their 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The Blues totally dominated the record Serie A champions at the Stadio Carlo Castellani and deservedly went ahead in the 28th minute courtesy Francesco Caputo's fantastic strike.

But Cristiano Ronaldo turned it around with a penalty and a magnificent strike to earn a victory for Juventus.

Acquah lasted the entire duration of the game.