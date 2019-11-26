Afriyie Acquah 'fumes' at Yeni Malatyaspor's draw with Fenerbahce in Turkish Super Lig

Yeni Malatyaspor ace Afriyie Acquah is unhappy his side dropped points at home to Fenerbahce last Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Despite dominating possession, the home team played out a 0-0 draw.

Despite without a defeat in their last five games, Yeni Malatyaspor are also winless in three matches.

"It wasn't the best of performance ,we could have played better. We were very poor on the day and we need to improve on our performance and the results if we have any aspirations of securing a spot for Europe next season," Acquah said.

Asked If the results in last three games could negatively affect them psychologically, Afriyie opined that its a mental block that they need to overcome .

"We can take confidence from the fact that we didn't lose ,that's the most important thing,'' he added.

''Sometimes when you play out three consecutive draws, it has a way of affecting you mentally but we've always find a way to pick ourselves up to forge ahead."

Malatyaspor are currently sixth position on the Turkish Super Lig with 19 points after 12 matches.

By Richard Gyasi