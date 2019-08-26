Afriyie Acquah: Ghana midfielder becomes EIGHTH African at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah has become the eighth African at Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 27-year-old finalized his move on a free transfer last Friday and signed a two-year plus one contract.

He joins Thievy Bifouma (Congo), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe), Moryké Fofana (Ivory Coast), Ghailene Chaalali (Tunisia), Issam Chebake (Morocco), Fabien Farnolle (Benin) and Issiar Dia (Senegal)

Acquah will be playing for his second non-Italian since signing for Palermo in 2010.

He also signed for German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim in January 2013 but left after six months due to lack of game time.