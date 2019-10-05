Afriyie Acquah glitters as Yeni Malatyaspor stroll past Denizlispor

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah starred for Yeni Malatyaspor as they made light work of Denizlispor in the Turkish Super lig on Friday night.

After dominating the opening period of the match, Yeni Malatyaspor were deservedly shot into the lead by Adis Jahovic’s 28th minute spot kick.

Dutch attacker Donald Mitchell extended the hosts advantage in the 34th minute following a superb solo run.

Denizlispor coach Yücel İldiz brought on Dutch attacker Ismael Aissati in place of Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey as they went in search of redemption in the second stanza.

The tactical switch helped the visitors as they showed massive improvement but it did not last as they again found their backs against the wall as Jahovic made it 3-0 for the hosts through another penalty kick in the 61st minute.

Aissaiti made his mark in the game after teeing up a low pass to Hugo Rodallega to reduce the deficit for Denizlispor in the 65th minute.

But two goals from Jahovic in the 69th and 91st respective minutes ensured Yeni Malatyaspor finished the game 5-1.

It is the Yellow and Blacks lads’ biggest win-margin in the 2019/20 season.

Acquah enjoyed the entire duration of the match.