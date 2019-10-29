Afriyie Acquah named in Turkish Süper Lig Team of the Week

Ghana midfielder Afriyioe Acquah has been named in the Turkish Super Lig team of the week after an impressive outing in match day 9.

Afriyie Acquah provided two assists as Yeni Malatyaspor thrashed Kayserispor 4-0 at home on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 27-year-old was involved in three of the four goals this afternoon at the Malatya Arena in the Turkish Super Lig.

Afriyie created the chance for the only goal in the first half with a through pass from the edge of the box for midfielder Mitchell Donald to give Malatyaspor an early lead in the 14th minute.

Acquah followed up with another assist with a brilliant cross from the right side of attack after spotting the ran of forward Thievy Bifouma into the box.

Kayserispor goalkeeper Silviu Lung conceded the fourth goal when Afriyie pressured him to misclear a pass from his player.

It was a performance probably inspired by the presence of his agent Oliver Arthur, who was in the stands watch the game.

Yeni Malatyaspor have now moved to third on the league table after three wins on the bounce.

Below is the team of the Week