GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Afriyie Acquah not the actor in sex tape but SORRY for 'careless' post- agent ArthurLegacy

Published on: 14 September 2019
Afriyie Acquah not the actor in sex tape but SORRY for 'careless' post- agent ArthurLegacy
Afriyie Acquah

Afriyie Acquah’s agent has apologized on behalf of the player for posting a disturbing sex video on social media but insists the Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder was NOT the actor.

ArthurLegacy claims they have investigated the issue and concluded Acquah did the wrong thing by mistakenly posting that video.

A statement on its Twitter account read: ''ArthurLegacy has spoken to our client Afriyie Acquah, investigated and can confirm he was not the one in the video but, been careless with his snap content. We apologize on his behalf.''

Acquah moved to Turkey during the summer transfer window on a free transfer and made his debut before the international break.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments