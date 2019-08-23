GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Afriyie Acquah set to complete Yeni Matalyaspor move

Published on: 23 August 2019

Ghana midfielder Afriyie is close to completing a move to Turkish side Yeni Matalyaspor, after successfully undergoing a medical on Friday. 

The 27-year is expected to sign the dotted lines after completing the necessary modalities.

Acquah's contract with Italian side Empoli came to an end in June leaving the player open to a move elsewhere.

The 36 times capped Ghana international has spent most of his career in Italy, where he played for the likes of Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli.

He also had a spell in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments