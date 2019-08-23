Afriyie Acquah set to complete Yeni Matalyaspor move

Ghana midfielder Afriyie is close to completing a move to Turkish side Yeni Matalyaspor, after successfully undergoing a medical on Friday.

The 27-year is expected to sign the dotted lines after completing the necessary modalities.

Acquah's contract with Italian side Empoli came to an end in June leaving the player open to a move elsewhere.

The 36 times capped Ghana international has spent most of his career in Italy, where he played for the likes of Parma, Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli.

He also had a spell in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim.