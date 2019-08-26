Afriyie Acquah signs for seventh club in eight years after sealing Yeni Malatyapsor move

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah will be playing for his seventh club in eight years after signing for Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyapsor.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract with an option for another one year last week on a free transfer.

Acquah's first club was Italian Serie A side Palermo in 2010 where he played 37 games.

He spent time on loan at Parma, before signing for German side Hoffenheim in the January transfer window of 2013.

Acquah return to Italy and re-joined Parma on loan for the 2013/2014 season.

He later signed for Sampdoria before joining Torino on a four-year deal in summer 2015 scoring six goals and providing five assists in 79 appearances.

Acquah spent the last year of that contract on loan at Empoli where he scored two goals in 28 matches.