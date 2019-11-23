Afriyie Acquah talks up Yeni Malatyaspor maturity in Turkish Super Lig; eyes Europe spot

Yeni Malatyaspor ace midfielder Afriyie Acquah believes the club have clicked into gear in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Tigers of the East endured a defeat start to the season which saw them in 13th place after the first six matches.

But they have recovered and are now unbeaten in their last four fixtures- two straight wins and drawing their last two matches.

Afriyie believes all the pieces are finally coming together now.

''We’ve had a few ups and downs. Some painful defeats and disappointing stalemates that we could have won, but we’ve always of reacted quite well,'' he said.

''It was quite difficult from the beginning trying to find our stride because some of us needed a bit of time to adapt.''

The 28 year-old is confident that the team will build on their recent results and mount a challenge for a spot for a Europe football.

He said: ''We are still in the running for a Europe spot [Champions League or Europa League]. The season just started, and we've got what it takes to improve our performance last season. And that’s what I’m here for. To help get the team achieve its ambitions.

Yeni Malatyspor have scored the highest goals (25) in the Turkish top flight, finding the net on nine occasions in the last four games.

Afriyie enjoyed a man of the match performance in the 4-0 win over Kayserispor when he provided two assists.

He has made nine appearances with a whoscored rating of 7.06.

By Richard Gyasi