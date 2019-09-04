Afriyie Acquah targets Europe with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana international Afriyie Acquah says his priority is to help his Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor qualify for a UEFA inter-clubs competition at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The midfield ace signed a two-year contract on a free transfer to play for his eighth club in nine years.

''I have some information about the team from last year. The team finished 5th last year. I came here this year. Maybe we can qualify for the UEFA Champions League to help the team and my teammates to move higher,'' Acquah said.

''I came here to play in Europe. I went to the Africa Cup. I had a little rest after the Africa Cup. Then I continued my training.

''We talked to the coach. I feel physically ready. If he gives me the chance, I will do my best."

Acquah made his debut on Sunday in the 3-2 home defeat to Alanyaspor.