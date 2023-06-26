Afriyie Barnieh has no zeal to play anymore - Charles Taylor slams Black Meteors captain

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has criticised Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh following his unimpressive showing in Ghana's narrow win over Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Hearts of Oak attacker was selected in the starting line-up to lead the attack alongside Fatawu Issahaku and Ernserst Nuamah who both operated from the wings.

However, Barnieh failed to impress prompting coach Ibrahim Tanko to replace him after 45 minutes with Emmanuel Yeboah who impacted the game instantly with a brace and an assist which saw Ghana win 3-2.

Taylor believes the dip in form of Barnieh can be blamed on his past achievements. According to him, the forward lacks the zeal to play these days due to his past satisfaction.

"Sometimes, when you achieve that much, the urge to go for more drops. That is the situation of Afriyie-Barnieh. He is now complacent due to past achievements and has taken everything lightly. But you cannot succeed with such an attitude in football. If grow complacent in football you will end up disgraced."

Ghana will face Morocco in their next game on Tuesday as they aim to place in the top three of the competition to enable them to qualify for the next Olympic Games.