Afriyie Barnieh has promised to extend his contract- Hearts of Oak Communication Director reveals 

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Ado says Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has promised to extend his contract with the club.

Afriyie Barnieh’s contract expired on December 17 and he has been in talks with the club over a contract extension, but no agreement has been reached.

The AFCON-U20 winner joined Hears of Oak three seasons ago and has been integral in the club’s recent rise helping them win the Ghana Premier League title two seasons ago and two MTN FA Cup titles.

Kwame Opare Addo in an interview on the current situation of the forward stated that the club is confident he will sign the contract.

“Authorities have sat down with Afriyie Barnieh over his contract issues for a very long time. The player has made the club understand that he will sign the contract extension and we are patiently waiting for him to do so because he has promised the club,” he said on Happy FM.

“We have always communicated with Barnieh’s agent and the player himself and the assurance has always been the same so we are only hopeful that the consistent assurance would materialize” he added.

He also confirmed reports that the player has also refused calls from the club’s Board chairman describing it as “unfortunate”.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh led Ghana to qualify for the CHAN tournament with the Black Galaxies for the first time in eight years.

By Judeliver Eli