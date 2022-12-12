Afriyie-Barnieh, Ibrahim Danlad still part of my team- Black Galaxies Coach Annor Walker 

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker, says Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak and Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko are still part of his team despite the duo’s absence from camp.

The Black Galaxies are currently in camp as they prepare ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be staged in Algeria next month.

Ghana has missed the last three editions and will be hoping to make a big impact on their return to the continental stage.

Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad have been absent from camp because of their engagement with the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar. Following Ghana’s early exit from the competition, the two players are back in the country and are yet to join their teammates at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Football Association Communications team, Coach Annor Walker said, “Barnie and Danlad are already part of the team before they were invited to the Black Stars to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and I am told they are in town. But this morning, I heard Danlad is ill and has been admitted to the hospital".

"So seriously, I am expecting them to report to camp when Danlad is okay. For Barnie I don’t know about his condition but I am expecting them to join us here so that we can all work together before we move outside Ghana,”He added.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C where they face defending champions Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.