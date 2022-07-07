Afriyie Barnieh is a TOP player in the Ghana Premier League- Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah lauds teammate

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has described his teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnie as the best player in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie was key to Hearts of Oak's FA Cup title run, scoring in the final to help the club retain the title.

His performances also earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the recent 2023 AFCON qualifiers in March.

According to Richard Attah, Daniel Afriyie Barnie is currently the most important player for Hearts of Oak.

He proposed that the talented attacker be paid GHS15,000 per month salary.

“Afriyie Barnieh is the top player in the Ghana Premier League. He is the most important player at Hearts now and to me, he is worth Ghs15,000 monthly,” Richard Atta told Accra-based Angel TV in an interview.

The top goalkeeper continued, “I think with his level, that’s the least he should be paid. We need to retain him at the club.”