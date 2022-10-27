Afriyie Barnieh ruled out of Hearts of Oak clash with Bibiani GoldStars

Forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be unavailable when Hearts of Oak face Bibiani GoldStars in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Barnieh has been ruled out of the match because he will be on national duty this weekend.

The 21-year-old is preparing with the Black Meteors for the second leg of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Mozambique.

Barnieh was the hero in the first leg, scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory, and is expected to repeat the feat in the second leg on Sunday.

He left the Hearts of Oak camp earlier this month and will not return until after the Mozambique tie, thereby missing the GoldStars match.

His absence could affect Hearts of Oak, who are looking for their first league win after three games without a win.

The Phobians will have new coach Slavko Matic in the dugout for the match.