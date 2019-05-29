Afro Arab Group CEO Pledges Support For Bright Addae Foundation

Business mogul Alhaji Salamu Adamu has throwned his support for former U-20 world Cup Winner Bright Addae and his Foundation for the good works being done by the Bright Addae Foundation.

Bright Addae Foundation was founded in 2016 by the former Black satellites player who now plies his football trade with Italian Serie B side Ascoli Calcio FC.

The aim of the foundation among other things is to assist street children,the aged,widows & widowers and Brilliant but needy students.

Addae also mentors football talents who are facing difficulties to realise their potential towards achieving their dreams as footballers.

The Executive Chairman Of The Afro Arab Group Of Companies applauded Bright Addae when he paid a courtesy Call on him during a familiatisation visit.

He also presented a replica Jersey of the Foundation to the esteemed business Man.

Alhaji Salamu, a philanthropist on his part promised to partner the Bright Addae Foundation. He said "my doors are always open for you and the foundation. I will help you to champion the vision of your foundation".

Chairman as he is affectionately called commended Bright Addae for such a great initiative and assured to Support the foundation.

"We are all from a deprived communities so the little things that we can do help others and put smiles on their faces must be done". He added.

He also advised the youth especially those from the zongo communities to desist from engaging in activities that has the tendency for Zongo communities to be 'tagged' with bad names but should rather work hard 'to make poverty a history'.

Bright Addae also expressed profound gratitude to the executive Chairman of The Afro Arab Group of Companies for pledging to support him to realise the vision and aim of the Foundation.

By Dickson Boadi