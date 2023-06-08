AfroSport announce second round of speakers for 2023 AfroSport Summit in Accra

AfroSport, the sports business wing of the African Sports Centre, has announced its second round of speakers ahead of the second edition of the AfroSport Summit which is set to take place on August 2 and 3 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The summit is a two-day event which looks to bring together major stakeholders of sports in Africa and beyond for the purpose of learning and sharing ideas, advancing discussions, and networking in a unique intersection of science and business.

The event consists of a congress, industry talks, expo, gala cocktail, and some of the major conversations will be around data, research and technology, sports education, talent development & performance, eSports, sports tourism, and more. Last year’s event attracted sponsorship from brands such as Opta, Cruyff Institute, La Liga, Ghana Olympic Committee, and Ghana Football Association.

The AfroSport Summit 2023 is open to federations, clubs, athletes, members of academia (schools, students, lecturers), coaches, the media and distinguished personalities as guests. It will feature high-level speakers from the sports world from across the African continent.

Here’s a short profile on each of the speakers announced on social media on May 2:

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah - President, Ghana Olympic Committee. Elected in March 2017 and after 4 years of good work, he was re-elected in 2021 to serve another term.

Ronny Lusigi - Founder and CEO of IndexG Esports, one of Kenya’s biggest E-Sports agencies.

Jouko Gorissen – Founder of Next Level Global Recruiting, a sports agency that focuses on player development and helping USA college footballers turn into professional athletes.

Jason Anderson – Chief Operating Officer of Inqaku. Inqaku is an organization that operates MYSAFA, South Africa’s only FIFA-accredited football management system.

Nana Yaw Amponsah – Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC, one of Ghana’s biggest clubs.

Mandla Dlamini – Chief Executive Officer of Impilo Sports, a highly reputable sports agency that specializes in the football business, commercial tours on a global platform working with Football Clubs, Associations, Coaches, Players and Schools.

Joel-Tatton-Bennett – Managing Director of 44 Sports, a human-centric football consultancy based in Mexico City, bridging the gap between The Americas, Europe and Asia, working for players, clubs and associations through football-focused social impact projects across the world.

Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah – Chief Executive Officer of Ridge City FC, a women’s professional football club located in Ghana.

Josep Gene - Chairman & CEO of Sports and Smiles, A sports consultancy firm with football and trainer agents. They do consultancy for clubs in management and find investors for football clubs.

Kwesi Hayford – President of Ghana’s Esports Association

Tickets are available for purchase on afrosportsummit.com