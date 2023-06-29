AfroSport announce third round of speakers for 2023 AfroSport Summit in Accra

AfroSport, the sports business wing of the African Sports Centre, has announced its third round of speakers ahead of the second edition of the AfroSport Summit which is set to take place on August 2 and 3 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The summit, which is a two-day event, looks to bring together major stakeholders of sports on the continent of Africa and beyond for the sole purpose of learning and sharing ideas, advancing discussions, and networking in a unique intersection of science and business.

The event consists of a congress, industry talks, an expo, and gala cocktail, and some of the major conversations will be around data, research and technology, sports education, talent development & performance, eSports, sports tourism, and more.

Last year’s event attracted sponsorship from brands such as Opta, Cruyff Institute, La Liga, Ghana Olympic Committee, and Ghana Football Association.

The AfroSport Summit 2023 is open to federations, clubs, athletes, members of academia (schools, students, lecturers), coaches, the media and distinguished personalities as guests. It will feature high-level speakers from the sports world from across the African continent.

Here’s a short profile on each of the speakers announced on social media on June 22:

Hersi Said – A Tanzanian Entrepreneur and civil engineer who later became President of the Young Africans (Yanga) Sporting Club and is taking the club to new heights

Juandre Williams – The senior business development manager for Catapult, South Africa. Catapult is an Australian company that specializes in sports science and technology, sports analytics as well as Athlete management.

Ashley De Beer – A customer success specialist at Catapult, South Africa.

Lucinda Fletcher – The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ACTIV8

Shogo Shodunkke – Chief Executive Officer of Phreestyle Sports

Professor Moses Monday Omoniyi – Head of Department for Sports and Physiotherapy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong – Associate professor and a senior lecturer at the University of Education since 2016 Dr Austine Luguterah – Head of Department for Sports Studies at the University of Ghana

Patrycja Kociakowska – The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Catch.Me Sport as well as a dedicated businesswoman who enjoys helping start-ups grow.

Philip Sitsofe Atsrim – Sports broadcaster who previously worked with MAX TV Limited and has covered so many competitions both locally and internationally in the last decade.

Tickets are available for purchase on afrosportsummit.com