AfroSport Summit in Accra to feature top sports industry leaders as speakers

AfroSport, the sports business wing of the African Sports Centre, is gearing up to host its second edition of the AfroSport Summit on August 2 and 3 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The summit is a two-day event which looks to brings together major stakeholders of sports in Africa and beyond for the purpose of learning and sharing ideas, advancing discussions, and networking in a unique intersection of science and business.

The event consists of a congress, industry talks, expo, gala cocktail, and some of the major conversations will be around data, research and technology, sports education, talent development & performance, eSports, sports tourism, and more. Last year’s event attracted sponsorship from brands such as Opta, Cruyff Institute, La Liga, Ghana Olympic Committee, and Ghana Football Association.

The AfroSport Summit 2023 is open to federations, clubs, athletes, members of academia (schools, students, lecturers), coaches, the media and distinguished personalities as guests. It will feature high-level speakers from the sports world from across the African continent.

Here’s a short profile on each of the speakers announced on social media on May 2:

Senzo Mbatha - Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Football League, one of the fastest-growing leagues in Africa.

Cynthia Mumbo - Chief Executive Officer of Sports Connect Africa, a sports consultancy organization involved in connecting sports stakeholders in Africa and improving the capacity of sports entities and managers on the continent through sports workshops & forums, sports marketing, event management, and sports development.

Mohamed Adel Elbadry - Chief Executive Officer of Korastats, a data service company specialized in analyzing football (soccer) players' performance during matches and competitions.

Abdul Faisal Chibsah - A High-Performance Specialist for FIFA, the world's football governing body.

Beverly Agbakoba-Onyejianya - Head of Sports, Entertainment and Technology - Olisa Agbakoba Legal, a renowned law firm in Nigeria.

Prince Narkortu Teye - Chief Executive Officer of the African Sports Centre.

Desmond Chiji - Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, LA LIGA Global Network.

Leslie Koroma Senior - Chief Executive Officer of the African Sports Venture Group, an organization that provides a reliable sponsorship and funding environment for members of the sports community engaged in valid and sustainable sports event organizing and programs to carry out their mandate, and helping sports businesses grow.

Ahadu Gebru Zewdie - Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Sport For Change, an international organization that uses sport as a tool for social development in disadvantaged communities worldwide.

Lyrique Du Plessis - Director, BDP Attorneys, a solution-driven law firm situated in South Africa.

Tickets are available for purchase on afrosportsummit.com