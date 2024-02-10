AFTV's Robbie Lyle, Azumah Nelson and top dignitaries grace Danbort FC's talent hunt in Accra

Arsenal Fans TV's Robbie Lyle, former Boxing champion Azumah Nelson and member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Eugene Nobel Noel were at the Danbort FC talent hunt tournament in Accra on Saturday.

The respected sporting personalities were also joined by other top dignitaries including Yaw Sakyi as Danbort FC search for new talents in Accra.

The club known for the production of some of Ghana's best players were boosted by the presence of the AFTV founder.

Several young players from capital gathered in Accra to justify their inclusion as they eye a career path in the sport.

In recent times, Danbort FC have provided the country with Nathaniel Adjei, who plays for Lorient in France and Black Stars forward Jonathan Sowah.

Lyle presence is expected to provide a link between the club and English Premier League giants Arsenal FC. He is also in the country for a Premier League watch party between Arsenal and West Ham on Sunday in Accra.

Meanwhile, GFA Exco member Eugene Nobel Noel, who was recently appointed chairman of the Black Meteors management committee was there to spot the best talents for the U23 national team.