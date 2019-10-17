Agbenyenu, Iddrisu train as Baba remains sidelined ahead of Mallorca's clash against Real Madrid

Ghanaian duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Iddrisu were present at Real Mallorca's training ahead of their big clash against Real Madrid with Baba Rahman was absent due to injury.

The pair returned to full training on Wednesday following the return of players from the international break.

Coach Vicente Moreno took the players through some warm up routines and well as engage intensive shake up exercises at the Son Bibiloni.

Iddrisu has been a regular for the La Liga returnees this season featuring in 8 games this season.

However, Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman have played less roles at the club due to injuries.

Below were players present at training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Manolo Reina, Miquel Parera, Fabricio Agosto Defenses: Joan Sastre, Lumor Agbenyenu, Antonio Raillo, Xisco Campos, Fran Gámez Midfielders: Josep Señé, Marc Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Iddrisu Baba, Dani Rodríguez, Aleix Febas, Yannis Salibur, Forwards: Abdon Prats, Álex Alegría, Junior Lake, Ante Budimir

Injury Absentees : Aleksandar Sedlar, Pablo Chavarría, Baba Rahman, Cucho Hernández, Aridai Cabrera International: Aleksandar Trajkovski, Takefusa Kubo, Martin Valjent