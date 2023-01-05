Age cheating hits Cameroon U17 squad as 21 out of 30 fail MRI tests

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has been forced to alter their squad for this month's CAF U17 qualifying tournament after 21 out of the 30 selected players failed MRI tests.

After the mandatory procedure- which determines a player’s age by scanning their wrists and measuring bone growth- 70% of the squad failed the tests.

A Cameroon statement read: “The Cameroonian Football Federation informs public opinion that as part of the preparations for the UNIFFAC Limbe 2023 tournament, qualifying for the next African U17 Nations Championship, 21 players out of the 30 currently on training have failed at the outcome of the MRI tests.

“They were immediately removed from the group. Steps were immediately taken for their replacement.

“This action is the result of strict instructions given by the President of FECAFOOT acting under the mandate of the COMEX, in order to put an end to the tampering with civil status records which have, in the past, tarnished the image of the apex body of the Cameroon football. FECAFOOT urges all actors, in particular educators, to ensure that the ages by category are respected.”