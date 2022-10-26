Agent of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus opens talks with Dortmund

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could be joining Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window after talks with the Bundesliga giants.

The red-hot Ghanaian has been on the radar of Dortmund, who could lose England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the winter transfer window.

According to sources close to the player, Dortmund identify the Black Stars ace as a perfect replacement for Bellingham.

GHANASoccernet.com can also disclose that Dortmund have contacted the agent of the player as talks begin over a potential move.

Kudus came close to leaving Ajax in the summer transfer window after agreeing personal terms with English Premier League side Everton.

However, the Dutch champions blocked the move as they kept their priced asset.

The Right to Dream Academy player has become a key figure at the Johan Cryuff Arena despite a slow start to the campaign. Kudus has scored eight goals in 15 matches for Ajax this season, including three in the UEFA Champions League.

He is expected to start when Liverpool visit in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.