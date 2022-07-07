Agent of incoming Hearts forward forward Junior Kaaba denies meeting Togbe in Cameroon

Agent of Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba has rubbished reports stating Hearts of Oak chairman Togbe Afede XIV travelled to Yaounde to meet him over the signing of the player.

Ahmadou Tigana, who is also agent of Kotoko forward Frank Mbella, disclosed not meeting the Hearts boss despite being in talks over the signing of Kaaba.

Junior Kaaba has been invited by the Phobians to undergo medical ahead of their pre-season next month.

Kaaba will be arriving in the country in the coming days to undergo his medical and sign the contract.

He is currently with Cameroon preparing with the CHAN team for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Cameroonian forward is expected to beef up Hearts of Oak's attack with this quality and also replicate his fellow compatriots Frank Mbella Etouga and George Mfuege in the league next season.

Junior Kaaba scored 11 goals and registered four assist in 20 appearances last season in the Cameroonian top-flight league.