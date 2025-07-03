Agent Papa Agyemang backs Yussif Owusu to thrive after Brighton deal

Football agent Papa Agyemang has described Yussif Moro Owusu’s first professional contract with Brighton & Hove Albion as a major step in the young midfielder’s career, expressing confidence in the player’s future.

Owusu, 19, has signed a senior deal with the Premier League side after impressing within their youth ranks. The Ghanaian-born midfielder joined Brighton from Chelsea’s academy two years ago and has grown into a key figure in the club’s U21 setup.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Owusu is admired for his physical strength, calmness under pressure, and ability to dictate play in midfield—qualities that earned him several training opportunities with Brighton’s first team.

Speaking to Footy-Africa.com, Agyemang said the deal reflects the club’s belief in Owusu’s potential.

“He’s at the right club to continue his development,” Agyemang said. "Brighton have shown trust in him, and now it’s time to push towards the targets we’ve set. This is only the beginning.”

Owusu is expected to challenge for a place in Brighton’s senior squad with steady progress. He remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, having been born in England to Ghanaian parents. His continued rise could soon place him on the radar of the national team setup.