Agents from top leagues at AFCON focusing on Ghana duo Jordan and Adre Ayew

Agents from some big European clubs have been lingering around the Black Stars camp as they look to initiate contract talks with Ghana duo Andre and Jordan Ayew, GHANASoccernet.com can disclose.

The pair just completed their loans spells with Crystal Palace and Fenerbache and are expected to return tp parent club Swansea City after the Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, it is unclear if the brothers will play in the English Championship next season but some agents in Egypt are set to begin contract negotiations with the players.

The Ayew's have scored 75% of Ghana's goals at the Nations Cup in Egypt, with Jordan bagging in two goals as the Black Stars reach the last 16 of the competition.

Information reaching Ghana's leading soccer website claims clubs from Turkey and the middle east are interested in Andre Ayew.

But it looks like Jordan Ayew will remain in the English Premier League as Crystal Palace seek to make his move permanent following reports of the imminent departure of Wilfried Zaha.

Southampton are also interested in the Swansea City striker.

Jordan Ayew has scored twice in three games, same as Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah.