Agyemang-Badu explains decision to quit Great Olympics

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has accused Great Olympics Chief Executive Oluboi Commodore of instructing former coach Yaw Preko not to include him in league games, prompting his decision to leave the club after five months.

In an interview on Asempa FM's SportsNite show, the former Ghana international blamed Commodore for his departure and alleged that the coach lost his job because of his insistence on playing him, which was confirmed by four members of the technical team.

He said, “Oluboi Commodore, the CEO, is the one behind my reason to quit the club. The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team.”

The 32-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player twice in 11 matches.

He joined the club as a free agent before the start of the season and helped them win the GHALCA G6 pre-season tournament.