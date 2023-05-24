Agyemang-Badu expresses confidence in Great Olympics' survival

Former Great Olympics midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has expressed his confidence in the club's ability to avoid relegation by the end of the season.

The Accra-based team have faced significant challenges throughout the campaign, particularly in the second round, and currently lie in the bottom three with three matches remaining.

In an interview with Original FM, Agyemang Badu, who left the club under unfavourable circumstances, shared his belief that Great Olympics will defy the odds and secure their survival.

"Let me state this, Olympics will never go to relegation. That will not happen. It's a wonder club, so at times, things like this can happen. I'm very optimistic that Olympics will survive," he stated.

Despite the difficulties faced by the club, Agyemang-Badu expressed his continued love and support for Great Olympics, despite parting ways with the team.

"Although I have some problems and I'm not with them right now, I don't want my name to be in the history books that I signed for them and the team went on relegation," he emphasised.

Great Olympics will host Accra Lions on Sunday, before travelling to face Dreams FC and then concluding their campaign against Nsoatreman. They must win all their matches to survive.