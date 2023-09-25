GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Agyemang-Badu highlights Nsoatreman as potential threat in Ghana Premier League

Published on: 25 September 2023
Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has identified Nsoatreman FC as a potential threat to other clubs in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Nsoatreman FC made an impressive start in the Ghana Premier League, clinching a victory in their opening match.

However, they faced a setback in their second game, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak despite playing the majority of the match with only 10 players.

Despite this loss, Nsoatreman FC has garnered attention and may emerge as a formidable force in the league this season.

Agyemang-Badu expressed his views on the team's potential, stating, "Look, one team that looks dangerous this year, I don't know if they will be able to get some good away points, are Nsoatreman. If they will be able to get good away points, they will be very dangerous this year."

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

