Agyemang-Badu makes strong case for Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh amid Black Stars snub

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says the performance of Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh in the Ghana Premier League was enough to earn a place in the latest Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Coach Otto Addo revealed the squad on Tuesday, with only Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare representing the local-based players. Agyemang-Badu, speaking on Onua TV, highlighted the absence of notable players like Dreams FC striker John Antwi and Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.

He emphasised the credentials of Emmanuel Keyekeh from Samartex, saying, “Keyekeh has shown exceptional form this season. I expected both players to be included in the squad, particularly Antwi, given his outstanding performances.”

Keyekey has been instrumental in the Samreboi-based side's campaign as they lead the Ghana Premier League table with three games to go.

Despite his disappointment, Agyemang-Badu called for support for the national team ahead of the crucial qualifiers. “It’s crucial to rally behind the team and avoid losses, especially with the pressure mounting from Comoros,” he emphasized.

The Black Stars currently occupy fourth place in Group I and face a tough task to secure World Cup qualification. The upcoming matches against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10 mark Otto Addo’s first competitive fixtures in his second stint as Black Stars coach.