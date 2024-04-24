Agyemang-Badu urges massive support for Dreams FC in CAF Confederation Cup semifinal

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged for massive support for Dreams FC ahead of their second-leg clash against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Agyemang-Badu has been impressed with Dreams' run in the competition on their debut season, reaching the semi-finals and are now pushing to secure a final berth.

The first leg ended in a stalemate in Cairo with the second leg scheduled for this Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Dreams have announced popular and centre-line stands of the stadium are free to fans, while the other sections are being sold for a paltry GHC 20 and GHC 50.

The decision has been welcomed by many including Agyemang-Badu who wrote, "This is a momentous occasion for Dreams FC, and it’s crucial that we give them every chance to succeed."

"Their journey to the semi-finals marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian football, and it’s only fitting that we do everything in our power to support them."

Dreams will reach the final if they secure a win while a scoring draw would mean the Egyptian giants' qualifying.