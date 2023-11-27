Ah Ahly's Salah Mohsen's goal celebration against Medeama sparks controversy in Egypt

Al-Ahly striker Salah Mohsen has found himself at the center of a controversy following his goal celebration during the team's 3-0 victory against Ghana's Medeama in the CAF Champions League group stage opener on Saturday.

Mohsen, 25, scored the third goal in the 88th minute, sealing a convincing win for Al-Ahly. However, it was his celebration that stirred opinions and divided fans, especially due to the gesture of putting his finger to his lips, indicating silence.

Some interpreted this as a message to Al-Ahly fans, possibly in response to criticism, including remarks from former team star Wael Gomaa. However, Mohsen took to his Instagram account to clarify that his celebration was not intended to offend the public and was a normal expression of joy.

Controversial goal celebrations are not new for Al-Ahly players. Last season, Mohamed Magdy Afsha's reference to his father in the stands triggered a FIFA inquiry, with Al-Ahly clarifying it was a personal celebration without political intent.

Similarly, Ahmed Abdel Qader's gesture, borrowed from American Basketball League culture, indicating "ice in my veins," sparked criticism in an Egyptian context during the African Champions League.

Al Ahly are however preparing for their next game against Young Africans on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in their next CAF Champions League game.