Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions to host 2023 BAC All Star Festival

This year's BAC All Star Festival will be held in three regions in the middle belt, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo. The festival organized by the BAC Group, is an off-season ceremonial game that brings together both international and local football stars for competitive play and entertainment.

The 2022 edition was successfully organised at the Accra sports stadium with an eleven aside game between a Black Stars team against an assembled side from ArthurLegacy Sports.

C.E.O of the BAC Group Ernest Koranteng explains the decision to move the showpiece to the middle belt of the country " The host regions have a remarkable history in football, having produced many players and coaches both locally and internationally"

"Unlike last year where we had a day of fun football and entertainment, the plan this year is to have a three-day packed activities from the 23rd to 25th June. The theme for the event is 'Celebrating football, culture and tradition."

Last year's edition had Black Stars players such as captain Andrew Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Emmanuel Boateng, Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom etc.

Details of the three-day activities in the three regions Bono, Bono East and Ahafo will be made public at the official launch on the 3rd of May next Month in Sunyani