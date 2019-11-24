Ahmed Adams completes move to AshantiGold SC

Ahmed Nuhu Adams has completed a move to AshantiGold SC ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League campaign, assistant coach Yakubu Sheriff Mambo has confirmed

The 27-year-old central defender has been without a club since leaving Asante Kotoko SC in 2018.

Adams came close to sealing a move to the South African top-flight but the deal fell through.

"Yes it is true Ahmed Adams has joined us. We have completed everything about his signing and he is going to be a good addition." Mambo told Shaft FM in Obuasi

The former Berekum Chelsea defender was present at the Len Clay stadium on Friday to see his new team-mates beat Bekwai Youth Football Academy in a friendly.

Adams who also had a short stint with Saudi Arabia side Al-Shoala SC is expected to start training with the Miners in the coming days.

He was part of the Ghana squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.