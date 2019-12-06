Ahmed Awuah scores high ratings in Primavera game against SPAL

Ghanaian young attacking midfielder, Ahmed Awuah Ankrah continues be the consistent shining influence in his team as he recorded a rating of 6.5 from Primavera website Mondoprimavera.

This is despite the 17 year old, playing 60mins of proceedings for Parma in an away game that they lost by 2goals to nil. Ahmed felt on unwell and to be substituted in the second half.

Ahmed Awuah togetherness with his playing mate Reinaldo Radu had the highest rating among their teammates

Mondoprimavera summary of his performance read " He combines technique and Physicality making him Unstoppable most of the time. He wins every duel against his opposition number Sare "

The young man from Drobo has played all but one match for Parma in the Primavera with two goals and two assists in 9 matches.

By Richard Gyasi