Ahmed Said on target as Hadjuk Split defeat HNK Sibenik in Croatia Cup

Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said has again hit the back of the net for Hadjuk Split as they pipped HNK Sibenik in the Croatian Cup on Wednesday.

Split were the bookies favourites to advance to the next round of the competition ahead of their clash against the second-tier side.

But they were shocked after Mirko Ivanovski gave the hosts an unlikely lead on the 13th minute to send the home crowd into ecstasy.

With the match looking to end in favour of Sibenik, Ahmed Said who salvaged a point for the Blues from the spot against Rijeka over the weekend, popped up with an equalizer in the 86th minute before Stanko Juric sealed their passage into the quarter finals in extra time.

Hadjuk Split will meet Slaven Belupo in the quarter finals stage after the Pharmacists pipped lower-tier side Marsonia by a goal to nil.