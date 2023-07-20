AIK offer Ghanaian youngster Abdul Rashid Fuseini trials after leaving TSC Backa

Ghanaian teen, Abdul Rashid Fuseini is currently on trials at Swedish outfit AIK Football.

The 19-year-old was offered the opportunity by the Swedish giants after his contract with Serbian club FK TSC Backa Topola ended this month.

Fuseini will be handed a contract if he convinces the technical handlers of the club in the coming weeks.

"19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini will trial with AIK Football starting today, Wednesday 19 July 2023," wrote the club on their official website.

"Abdul Rashid Fuseini is currently without a club after his contract with Serbian FK TSC Backa Topola expired on 1 July 2023. The player will train with both the men's team and the club's U19 team until further notice."

The teen sensational moved to Europe in 2022 after spells with Ghanaian teams Young Wise and Shooting Stars FC.