AIPS launches second edition of global Sport Media Awards in Ghana

AIPS Vice President Evelyn Watta, alongside Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah, led the launch of the second edition of the prestigious AIPS Sport Media Awards on Thursday, during the 6th AIPS Africa Congress in Accra, Ghana.

Early this year in Lausanne, winners of the inaugural edition were duly recognized and celebrated in a colourful ceremony that also saw Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas receive a Special Award for his investigative piece titled ‘Number 12’; a piece that resulted in the rude awakening of football in Ghana.

Watta reiterated the importance of the Awards when she said: “At a time where journalists are facing the most difficult time; we have corruption, we have match fixing, citizens taking over our jobs, it is only befitting that we celebrate the best among us. This is what AIPS Sports Media Awards hope to achieve by celebrating our best from all over the world.”

The Sports Writers of Ghana (SWAG) President Kwabena Yeboah, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Ben Nunoo Mensah and representatives of the Morrocan Ministry of Youth and Sports; Ghizalane Senhaji and El Boyoudi Mustapha, also graced the launch. On behalf of AIPS, Vice President Watta presented the Minister an AIPS Awards plaque.

There is the introduction of the Young Reporters Award in this year’s edition. Other awards include Sport Action, Portfolio, Best Column, Best Colour Piece, Audio, Athlete profile, Documentary, Short feature and Special Awards.

Watta called on various bodies and federations to come on board and support AIPS in all endeavors because “we as journalist can run on our own but not as fast as we will with the help of governments and all stakeholders”.

There are cash prizes of $8,000, $3,000 and $2,000 for the winner, first runner up and second runner up in each category of this year’s AIPS Sports Media Awards.

For more information, visit www.aipsawards.com

By: Lawrencia Adjei, AIPS Young Reporter