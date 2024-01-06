Air Cote d'Ivoire named Official Carrier for Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Air Cote d'Ivoire has been named the Official Carrier for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

This announcement comes as a significant step towards improving the competition and ensuring a smooth and successful event.

As the national airline of the host country, Air Cote d'Ivoire plays a crucial role in the organization of the tournament. The airline will handle the complex task of transporting teams, officials, and passionate fans to and from the various venues located throughout West Africa. With its extensive network and modern fleet, Air Cote d'Ivoire is confident in providing a seamless travel experience for all participants.

Laurent Loukou, Chief Executive Officer of Air Cote d'Ivoire, expressed his delight and pride in partnering with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host a memorable AFCON tournament. He stated that the airline has adjusted its fleet and flight schedule to accommodate the travel needs of the competition.

This year's tournament promises to be an exciting event, bringing together football enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond. The tournament will take place in five cities across Cote d'Ivoire - Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro - and will feature some of the best football talent from around Africa.

This partnership between Air Cote d'Ivoire and CAF represents a significant milestone in the convergence of sports and aviation. It highlights the critical role that air transportation plays in facilitating the success of major sporting events and underscores the commitment of Air Cote d'Ivoire to supporting the growth and development of sports in Africa.