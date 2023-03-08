Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus dedicates Lasse Schone award to the late Christian Atsu

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has dedicated his goal of the month award to late friend Christian Atsu.

Kudus' stunning freekick against Sparta Rotterdam won the Lasse Schone award for the month of February.

The Black Stars midfielder netted the beautiful goal a day after Atsu's lifeless body was found 12 days after being trapped under rubble following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Febraury 6, 2023.

"We all know what happened with the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. It's a difficult period for us as human beings and personally, Atsu is someone I know on a personal level, so it hits different," Kudus said.

"Atsu means a lot to me, we all know his career. He has played for a lot of clubs and even here in the Eredivisie, he is my countryman and I grew up watching him. I have learnt a lot from him and he has advised me a couple of times."

Kudus continued: "I will remember this trophy forever. Every time I see this trophy, I will remember the goal and the celebrations. This is a special one for me."