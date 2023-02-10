Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus delighted after third win in a row under new manager

Mohammed Kudus believes the victory over FC Twente in the Dutch Cup has give Ajax the boost to continue their run under new manager John Heitinga.

Heitinga, who replaced Alfred Schreuder last month, has supervised the team to three straight wins including a Cup win against Twente.

Kudus scored the winner on Thursday night as Ajax progressed to the quarter-final of the KNVB Cup.

''This third victory in a row gives us a huge boost," said Kudus with a smile.

"We didn't play our best football, but we stayed close together. We did that well.”

''We focused on what we could do ourselves, what we can influence: our own game, pressure and control. That was also what the coach asked us. We have taken our responsibilities. And it worked out well in the end.''

The red-hot midfielder has been shifted to the right side of attack and seems to be flourishing, having won two Man of the Match awards playing as a winger.

It's a new position for me, but the most important thing is that I get the freedom to play the way I want to play. The coach gives me that freedom. I don't feel limited and I do my best for the team. It is a new position for me and therefore also good for my development. We also sometimes switch positions. That also makes us unpredictable as a team," added Kudus.

Ajax face Waalwijk on Sunday at the Johan Cryuff Arena.