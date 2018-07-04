Ajax await response from PSL as they are reinstated in their league position

Ajax Cape Town have officially been reinstated into 15th position on the Absa Premiership, with the results of the promotion/relegation play-offs now officially invalid.

The Urban Warriors appeared in court today, where the judge issued her final verdict on the matter.

It has since been confirmed that Advocate Mokhari’s previous ruling to have Ajax docked points and relegated to the National First Division has been set aside by Judge Fischer, which means that the Urban Warriors are now reinstated to the 15th position, although the matter is not over yet.

The Premier Soccer League is expected to respond to the ruling, although this time the parties involved will have to appear before FIFA.

Ajax have since responded on the matter.

“We have obviously just received the ruling now so, they have time to see what is the next step. It is not up to us, it is up to the league because they are the one who has actually lost their case. We have won our case in appealing the decision and asked for that decision of Adv Mokhari’s award to be set aside.

"We officially should be off the list of being relegated and back in to number 15, so we are not the ones who are going to come up with the next step, if the league needs to, they could appeal the decision which we don’t know yet but as Ajax we will have to wait for the league to respond to the ruling,” the club’s communications manager, Shooz Mekuto told the Siya crew.

Credit: Soccerladuma.com