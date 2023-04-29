Ajax boss Johnny Heitinga to count on fit-again Mohammed Kudus in Dutch Cup final

AFC Ajax Johnny Heitinga is hopeful to count on Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus when his side comes up against rivals PSV Eindhoven in KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup).

Ajax will tackle PSV at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday, April 29, 2023, as both teams look to lift their first trophy of the 2022-23 season.

Kudus sustained a muscle injury in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup against Feyenoord earlier in the month and has since been out of action.

The playmaker who has been instrumental for Ajax this campaign returned to full training on Friday and is in line to play a part in Sunday's final.

"So that is now waiting for the reaction, and then decisions will be made tomorrow.

"Kudus and Rensch are back on the field, so that is certainly a plus for us," says Heitinga.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been in superb form this season for the reigning Dutch champions.

He has one goal in three games in the KNVB Beker, 11 goals and two assists in 26 matches in Eredivisie, 5 goals, and two assists in 8 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.