Ajax captain fumes after referee denies Mohammed Kudus goal against Go Ahead Eagles

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has expressed disappointment after Mohammed Kudus was denied a goal in the draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

The Ghana international seemed to have broken the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but the referee ruled the goal offside.

Ajax laboured and had to settle for a goalless draw at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium.

“That was a goal and not an offside," said a furious Tadic after the game. "I just saw a picture, it's just a goal. But we have to focus on our game and we have to improve," he added.

"But it was a clear goal. It was difficult to play against Go Ahead. They played very defensively and just didn't want to concede a goal. That's why it was important for us to score the first goal. It doesn't help that that hit doesn't count."

Ajax's title challenge seems to be fading away after Feyenoord opened an eight point lead with victory over Sparta Rotterdam.